Kashmir is killing its own: 17 J and K policemen killed this year alone

In just six months and 17 policemen in Kashmir have been killed so far. DySP Mohammad Ayub Pandith who was lynched by a mob was the latest addition to the list of men in Khakis killed by their own in Kashmir.

While most of the attacks on Jammu and Kashmir police have been reported from Anantnag and Kulgam districts, three officers who were on duty were killed in the last two months alone. While Mohammad Ayub Pandith was lynched on the premises of Jamia Masjid in Srinagar on Thursday night, Feroz Ahmad Dar was killed in a militant ambush last Friday.

Station House Officer Dar was killed along with five other policemen at Thajwari in Anantnag. He was killed while he was returning to the police station in the attack for which the Lashkar-e-Toiba claimed responsibility later. Eleven policemen have been killed in two attacks that took place in Achabal and Kulgam.

Five policemen including a sub-inspector were killed on May 1 in yet another militant attack. The men in uniform were killed when militants attacked a cash van of Jammu and Kashmir Bank at Kulgam. The incident also ended up in the death of two private security guards who were manning the van.

Jammu and Kashmir had lost 13 policemen in militancy-related incidents in 2016 and the numbers of this year are already alarming. Top police officials in Kashmir have appealed to the people to understand that the policemen are deputed for the people's safety.

OneIndia News