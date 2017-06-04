Kashmir is India's strength, Govt making it India's weakness, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that Kashmir is India's strength and Government are making it India's weakness.

He further said,''About 6 to 7 months ago Arun Jaitley came to see me, I told him they are mishandling Kashmir & are going to set Kashmir on fire.''

Rahul said Arun Jaitley brushed me aside and said Kashmir is peaceful.NDA Government is creating a problem for the country by their incompetence and trying to utilize Kashmir as a political asset. ''They're creating a problem for this country by their incompetence and by trying to utilize Kashmir as a political asset,'' said Gandhi.

Rahul's assertion comes a day after Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh assuring that a solution for the Kashmir unrest will be chalked out at any cost, while adding that all the impediments coming in between the better future of Kashmir will be removed.

OneIndia News