Kashmir crisis: Congress slams BJP for refusing to talk with Pak, stakeholders

New Delhi, May 2: As Kashmir is boiling once again, the opposition Congress has hit out at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party for refusing to talk with Pakistan and various other stakeholders to bring normalcy in the Valley.

"BJP president Amit Shah and general secretary Ram Madhav say they won't talk to Pakistan and other stakeholders. How will the situation improve then? It's a political issue," said senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad.

"It is a matter of grave concern. It looks like the situation (in Kashmir) is not under control (Ye bada chinta ka vishay hai,aisa laghta hai halaat pe kaabu nhi paya ja raha)," added Azad, in regard to the report of the mutilation of two Indian soldiers by Pakistani attackers on Monday.

The Congress leader said that till the BJP-Peoples Democratic Party alliance was ruling the state, the situation in Kashmir won't improve.

On Monday, under the cover of heavy mortar fire, a Pakistani special forces team sneaked 250 metres across the Line of Control into the Poonch sector and beheaded two Indian security personnel, reported PTI.

The Indian Army vowed an "appropriate" response to the "despicable act", which significantly took place a day after Pakistan army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa visited some areas along the LoC and promised support to the Kashmiris. The Pakistan army denied that it was involved in any attack.

Defence Minister Arun Jaitley said in Delhi that the "sacrifice (of the two killed) will not go in vain" and the Indian armed forces will react "appropriately" to the "inhuman act" of the Pakistani troops.

"This is a reprehensible and an inhuman act. Such attacks do not take place during war," he said.

OneIndia News