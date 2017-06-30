Kashmir braces for troubled times as never before seen security in place

Jammu and Kashmir is bracing up for tough times. The Intelligence Bureau has advised the security forces to be on 'very high' alert as July 8 will mark the completion of 1 year since Burhan Wani died in an encounter.

The separatists in Kashmir have started making preparations to observe July 8 in a big way. They would be joined by the terrorists too. These persons will look to trigger off violence in a big way, the IB states. They would also plan attacks to protest the decision by the US to designate Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin a global terrorist.

Salahuddin has directed his men to visit the homes of terrorists killed in encounters and ask them to take part in a series of rallies to be held starting from the first week of July.

Following the warning by the Intelligence Bureau, the authorities have declared a 10 day break for educational institutions starting July 6. Further there would be curfews and prohibitory orders imposed in most parts of Kashmir. A curfew would be clamped in Srinagar as well from July 7 onwards. The decision on how to long to extend it would be taken depending on the situation on the ground.

Internet and mobile services are also likely to be cut-off from July 7 onwards. A decision on whether to snap the services earlier would depend again on the prevailing situation, a security official posted in the state informed.

OneIndia News