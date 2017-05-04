Kashmir a 'nuclear flashpoint:' Talk to us Hurriyat tells Delhi

The explosive Kashmir issue has become a nuclear flashpoint the Hurriyat Conference has said. A meeting held under the leadership of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq urged the centre to initiate a meaningful dialogue to find a lasting solution to the Kashmir issue.

Farooq who heads the moderate faction of the Hurriyat Conference said that the time had come for the the government of India and its alliance partners to take into account the explosive Kashmir situation and look for ways and means to find a lasting solution to the issue rather than use its muscle power to crush the rightful struggle of the people.

The government of India's negative and rigid attitude has the potential to push the region into devastating war as Kashmir has attained the status of being the nuclear flash-point. A solution cannot be delayed for long, a statement by the Hurriyat's moderate faction also read.

Dialogue for the sake of dialogue cannot be helpful in solving Kashmir. The issue could be resolved only by involving all the three parties - India, Pakistan and Kashmiris - in a meaningful process of dialogue, the statement further read. The aggressive political posturing by India has the potential to put the future of this region at stake. There is a need to start a meaningful exercise to resolve the issue instead of suppressing the genuine struggle of the people of Kashmir by force, the statement further read.

OneIndia News