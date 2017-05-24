Kashmir: 9 policemen have joined militants in the last six months

Nine policemen have joined militants in the last six months in the valley said Munir Khan, IGP, Kashmir. While the number of youngsters joining militants in the valley has been on the rise since 2014, policemen fleeing with weapons has become an alarming trend.

Just in the last six months, at least nine men from Jammu and Kashmir police force have joined militants. While it was heartening to see close to 3,000 youngsters turning up for police recruitment drives as rececntly as May 11, instances of men in uniform making away with weapons and joining militants has raised concerns.

The latest incident of constable Syed Naveed Mushtaq fleeing with rifles and joining the Hizbul Mujahideen has set alarm bells ringing. "Our field operational commander, Mehmood Ghaznavi, has welcomed Syed Naveed for joining the militant organization to fight Indian occupational forces in Kashmir," Burhan-u-Din, a spokesperson for the militant group had told Kashmir News Service, after the constable made away with INSAS rifles.

Syed Naveed Mushtaq was posted at a godown of the Food Corporation of India in Budgam. While fleeing he took his own INSAS rifle as well as those belonging to three other policemen.

Oneindia news