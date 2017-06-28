Kashmir: 3 Hurriyat leaders detained by NIA for funding unrest

Turning up the heat, the National Investigation Agency has detained three Hurriyat (G) leaders. These leaders are to be questioned by the NIA in New Delhi over their alleged involvement in receiving funds from Pakistan and other sources to fuel the unrest in the Kashmir Valley. The three leaders who were detained are Ayaz Akbar, Altaf Shah and Mehraj ud-din Kalwal.

The NIA had registered a preliminary enquiry while probing the case relating to the funding received by several separatists in the Kashmir Valley. The probe was ordered after concrete evidence of these persons receiving funds to fuel the unrest in the Valley since July 8 cropped up.

The NIA has detailed the manner in which the funds have come into the Valley. NIA officials say that funds were being pumped in from Pakistan by misusing the cross-border trade. The sale of California Almonds also contributed heavily to this funding.

It was also found that Pakistan had identified small businessmen in Saudi Arabia to send in the funds. They would indulge in over-invoicing to send in funds to the accounts of separatists held by benamis.

OneIndia News