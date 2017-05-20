Kasab a pawn, Jadhav a terrorist says Musharaff

According to former Pakistani military dictator, Kulbhushan Jadhav is a bigger terrorist than Ajmal Kasab. Musharraf told Pakistan's ARY News that Kasab, one of ten Pakistanis who carried out the Mumbai terror attacks in which 164 people were killed, was "just a pawn", while Jadhav, the Indian national Pakistan claims is a spy, "may have killed" people.

Kasab was just a pawn but Jadhav was fueling terrorism and may have killed a number of people in sabotage activities, Musharaff also told the news channel.

Pakistan has been moving heaven and earth to reverse an interim order passed by the International Court of Justice which on Thursday had stalled the hanging of Jadhav.

Musharaff during the interview raised questions about the case being contested by Pakistan. According to him, Pakistan should not have appeared before the ICJ. The point put by Musharaff seems to be the popular opinion in Pakistan who have questioned Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's logic of presenting its case before the ICJ.

OneIndia News