'Karwan-e-Mohabbat' members sit on dharna where Pehlu Khan was lynched

Amid opposition by Hindu organization, former IAS officer Harsh Mander took out a rally called 'Karwan-e-Mohabbat' in Rajasthan's Behror, where cattle rearer Pehlu Khan was lynched by cow vigilantes in April this year.

As per reports, Harsh Mander was not allowed to go Behror. But he refused to budge and went on with his teammates to offer flower where Pehlu Khan was lynched. There was tension the town reported, Amar Ujala. The 'Karwan-e-Mohabbat' rally is on its way to Jaipur.

Shame @karwanemohabbat should need a police escort. Cops discouraging them from going to Pehlu Khan's murder spot. pic.twitter.com/3cs3cbuO2b — Radhika Bordia (@radhikabordia) September 14, 2017

'Karwan-e-Mohabbat' websites said: "We have joined hands to undertake this journey across parts of India which are worst affected by lynching. The purpose is twofold: to respond to the everyday fear of Muslims, Dalits and Christians, and the worrying silences of the majority. We aim to declare that we stand with our Muslim, Dalit and Christian sisters and brothers in this hour of gathering darkness. But the journey is also a call of conscience to India's majority."

Meanwhile, the civil rights groups campaigning for the justice have expressed outrage. The People's Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) has decided to challenge the CID-CB's closure of investigation in the court.

PUCL president Kavita Srivastava told The Hindu: "The CID-CB is under the direct control of the (Rajasthan) Home Minister. Its blatant bias is very obvious." Srivastava said the rights groups are also complainants in the police case against the cow vigilantes.

Rajasthan Muslim Forum secretary Mohammed Nazimuddin said the failure of police to bring the guilty to the book would encourage others to attack innocent persons with impunity. "The way the police have been trying to save the accused since the beginning [in this case] shows that no rule of law exists in Rajasthan," he said.

OneIndia News