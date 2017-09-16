Karunanidhi set to lose NSG cover, Lalu, Akhilesh too on list

The Union Government which reviewed the Z category security being given to various leaders is all set to trim it. Those who are set to lose this privilege are DMK chief M Karunanidhi, former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, Akhikesh Yadav and Lalu Prasad Yadav.

The proposal made by the protection review group will now be approved by Union Home Minister, Rajnath Singh.

The cover by the National Security Guards is reviewed yearly. The threat perception is discussed and a report submitted by the Protection Review Group.

As of now there are 15 politicians under NSG protection. This list includes home minister Rajnath Singh and former deputy prime L K Advani. Under this cover, the politician is protected by NSG commandoes. Further a bullet proof vehicle, 40 personnel and two escort vehicles are provided.

There have been complaints from the NSG to downsize the number of those protected by the NSG. Some have said that the job is a demoralising one and hence a review should be held regularly to downsize the number of politicians on this list.

In India there are four categories of protection. They are the Z plus, Z, Y and X. Those getting NSG protection falling under the Z plus category. The Prime Minister and the former PMs are protected by the Special Protection Group of SPG.

OneIndia News