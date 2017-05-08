'Karunanidhi's meeting with cadres depends on doctors' advice'

Chennai, May 8: DMK President M. Karunanidhi would meet the party cadres on his birthday on June 3 provided his doctors allow him to attend the meeting, the party's Working President M.K. Stalin said on Monday.

Speaking to reporters here, Stalin said Karunanidhi's health is improving but his meeting the party cadres on his birthday would depend on his doctors permitting him.

Stalin, who is Karunanidhi's son, added that his sister and Rajya Sabha member Kanimozhi has invited several leaders to be part of the birthday function.

On June 3, the DMK party would celebrate Karunanidhi's birthday and also the Diamond Jubilee of his entry into the Tamil Nadu assembly.

Karunanidhi entered the Tamil Nadu assembly from Kulithalai assembly constituency in 1957. The DMK patriarch was advised rest by his doctors after he was discharged from a hospital here last December.

IANS