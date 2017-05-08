Karnataka's VVIP netas just don't learn: Ambulance delayed to make way for Home Minister

In yet another instance of brazen VVIP highhandedness, an ambulance was made to wait to make way for Karnataka Home minister' convoy on Monday. Dr G Parameshwar's convoy was passing through near the Karnataka Congress office in Bengaluru when traffic was halted to make way. Stuck in the traffic was also an ambulance.

Neither the neta nor the police had any consideration to let the ambulance pass first. The ambulance was made to wait till the convoy passed after which traffic was allowed to move. When asked why the ambulance was made to wait, the additional commissioner of police (Traffic) turned down media queries. No word came in from the traffic police if the ambulance was stopped along with the rest of the traffic and for how long.

The brazen disregard for 'ambulance first' is not being witnessed for the first time. Merely a week ago, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's convoy brought an ambulance to halt. The traffic police brushed aside the incident citing 'peak hour traffic' as the real cause. The Chief minister, however, issued a clarification and assured that the same would not be repeated. Despite assurances the ground reality refuses to change with police unwilling to take risks and netas unwilling to give up their VVIP attitude.

OneIndia News