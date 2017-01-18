Karnataka: Tumkur's 'rapist' cop dismissed

Tumkur, Jan 18: Following orders of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, an Assistant Sub Inspector arrested for raping a mentally challenged woman in Tumkur has been dismissed from services.

The Chief Minister demanded immediate action against the policeman post his arrest while addressing a gathering of senior police officials in the state. The Chief Minister's order came a day after range IG Seemanth Kumar Singh said that proceedings to dismiss Umesh would be initiated soon after a charge sheet is filed against him post completion of investigations.

The order of the Chief Minister comes at a time when the state and its capital has been shown in a bad light over women safety. The move is aimed at making it clear that the government will deal with an iron hand in matters concerning women safety and crimes by those in authority. A policeman allegedly raping a woman comes as a major embarrassment to the state in general and the police department as a whole.

The victim, in her early 30s, was picked up by the ASI on Saturday night on the pretext of dropping her back home in Tumkur. He allegedly raped her in a moving car and dropped her back to her residence in the wee hours of Sunday. The ASI and the driver of the car were booked and arrested the very next day following which he was suspended from service. Following the CM's order, the policeman has now been dismissed from services.

OneIndia News