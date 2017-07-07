Karnataka: Tension mounts in Bantwal over attack on RSS activist

Mangaluru, Jul 7: Police have deployed tight security in Bantwal taluk in Dakshina Kannada district in the wake of reports that Hindu outfits were planning a protest against the murder attempt on an RSS activist in Bantwal town on July 4.

Prohibitory orders are in force in four taluks of the district after the RSS activist, Sarath, was stabbed by a group of unidentified assailants at BC Road in Bantwal.

Sarath, who was critically injured, is under treatment at a city hospital. Police said they are closely watching the actions of Hindu outfits who were reportedly planning a protest.

Police said they had repeatedly warned people not to form crowds, organise meetings and other functions. However, workers of Hindu outfits, numbering over a thousand, were seen present at various places along the BC Road this morning.

Police personnel have been deployed in the town to check untoward incidents. Inspector General (Western range) Harishekaran and district superintendent of police Sudhir Kumar Reddy are camping in the area to monitor the situation.

BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje and local Hindu leaders and workers gathered at various places including Puttur, Sullia, Belthangady and Bantwal where prohibitory orders are in force.

