Karnataka SSLC supplementary results 2017 expected on Friday, how to check

The Karnataka SSLC supplementary results 2017 is expected to be declared on Friday. The results once declared will be available on the website of the board.

The SSLC supplementary exams were conducted in the state in June for candidates who could not clear the SSLC 2017 exam, results of which were released on on May 12 this year. The results once declared will be available at kseeb.kar.nic.in.

How to check Karnataka SSLC supplementary results 2017

Go to kseeb.kar.nic.in

Click on Karnataka SSLC supplementary results

Enter required details

Download results

Take a printout

OneIndia News