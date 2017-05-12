Karnataka SSLC results 2017: Udupi district tops, girls better than boys

Bengaluru, May 12: The Overall pass percentage of the SSLC 2017 exam stood at 67.87 percent. The result percentage was lower this year when compared to last year's 79.16 per cent which is down by 7.24 per cent.

Announcing the results on Friday, Minister for State Primary Education Tanveer Sait said that Udupi district stood first with a pass percentage of 84.23%, followed by Dakshina Kannada, 82.39%, Chikkodi with 80.47%. Bidar stood last with a pass percentage of 62.02%.

Udupi which stood first in Second PU 2017 results announced on Thursday has once again topped the list in the SSLC examinations.

A total 5, 81,134 students have passed in the examination. Girls once again featured better than the boys this year. 2,96,426 girls and 2,84, 708 boys have passed the examinations respectively.

How to check your results:

Here is how to check Karnataka SSLC results 2017

Go to official website kseeb.kar.nic.in

On homepage, click on the notification for the Karnataka SSLC results 2017.

Fill in your roll number and other details.

Once you submit this information, results will be displayed.

Five students have topped the state with cent percent results, while six stood at second place with 624 marks. While 924 Schools have scored 100% results, 60 schools scored zero results.

The candidates have time till 24 May to apply revaluation and recounting of marks with prescribed fee. The Supplementary examinations will be held between June 15 to 22.

The Karnataka SSLC exams 2017 were held between March 21 to April 12 this year in 2,720 centres across the state. As many as 8,77 lakh students appeared.

The Board this year issued separate question papers and answer sheets so that students can take the question papers home. The Board also allowed students coming in 15 minutes late into the exam hall after protests from parents. KSEEB also made sure that exam centres were under CCTV surveillance and 40 cameras were installed at the Board's office to prevent cheating.

Candidates can check the results from the official website: kseeb.kar.nic.in and results.nic.in You can also register and get your results here : examresults.net

Results can be viewed at 3 pm.

OneIndia News