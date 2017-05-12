Karnataka SSLC results 2017: Meet the toppers who scored 625 out of 625

Bengaluru, May 12: Three students have scored 625 out of 625 marks in this year's SSLC exams 2017. The earlier record was held by Rajan from Bhadravathi who had scored 625 out of 625 marks.

This year, Sumanth Hegde of MES Kishore Kendra, Bengaluru, Poornananda, of Saint Joachim High School, Puttur and Pallavi Shiragatti of SRA Composite Junior College, Bagalkot with cent percent results have scripted history.

Bengaluru's Suman Hegde, who bagged first rank securing 625 out of 625, said daily revisions helped him understand the concept. Attributing the credit to his parents, Sumanth said "I was a regular student and did my revisions on a daily basis, which I think has helped me. I was not panic, as it was a board exam, just did my bit to understand the concepts."

"I did not expect cent percent result, but was expecting good marks. I am fun loving and my parents did not put any burden on me. Today, everybody is happy and proud of me," he added.

With 624 out of 625 marks Vachan Raghavendra, Jayani R Nath, Hemanth Shastry, Nandini M, Eshwar Sitharam Joshi, Sonali have secured second place.

The results of the SSLC exams were announced earlier in the day and the pass percentage is lowest since 2011, at 67.87%. In 2016, the number was 75.11%.

OneIndia News