Karnataka set to have own state flag, committee looks into legal sanctity

The Congress in Karnataka has constituted a nine member committee to design a state flag. The decision to set up a committee was made after representations were made by several activists.

A TOI report states that an order dated June 6 nominated principal secretary of the Kannada and culture department as chairperson of the committee. The order, signed on behalf of the governor by G Annapurna, under secretary of the Kannada and culture department, reads: "The committee must ready a design for a separate state flag and submit a report on providing it a legal sanctity."

In the year 2012 when a similar demand was made, the BJP which was in power in Karnataka had said that it could accept such suggestions. It had also told the Karnataka High Court that it had not accepted suggestions to declare the red and yellow Kannada flag as the official state flag. Having a separate flag would go against the "unity and integrity of the country," the BJP had also said.

OneIndia News