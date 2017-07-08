Karnataka: RSS cadre succumbs to injuries in Mangalore

An RSS cadre, who was wounded in a knife attack, succumbed to his injuries on Saturday at AJ hospital in Mangalore.

Sharat Madivaal, 28, was attacked on July 4 by unidentified assailants on Mangalore's BC road while he was going home.

According to reports, one person was injured as his funeral procession came under stone pelting by a mob in the city. The body is being taken to his home town Bantwal. Hundreds of RSS cadres have joined the funeral procession as the city is gripped in tension.

Mangalore, Karnataka: Thousands of RSS workers attend funeral of RSS worker Sharath who was stabbed on July 4 & later succumbed to injuries. pic.twitter.com/W69hmhao7U — ANI (@ANI_news) July 8, 2017

Over 2000 police personnel have deployed in the district to maintain law and order. CRPF have been deployed in Bantwal taluk.

Earlier, Pro-Hindutva organisations and BJP workers protested demanding arrest of culprits involved in the attack. Secuity has been beefed up in sensitive areas of the district.

