Karnataka PU supplementary exams 2017: Here are the centres

PU Results 2017 Karnataka: The Karnataka PU supplementary exams 2017 will commence from today onwards. The exams will be held at nine centres in the state.

In the wake of the examinations being held prohibitory orders have been imposed around the examination centres from June 28 to July 8. The prohibitory orders will be in place around 200 metres of the examination centres.

The Police Commissioner of Hubballi Dharwad has ordered for closure of photocopying centres located within an area of 200 metres around the examination centres.

Karnataka PU supplementary exam centres:

Hubbali list:

P.C. Jabin PU College

JG College of Commerce

S.K. Arts and HSK Science PU College

Mahila Vidyapeeth

Vijaynagar PU College

Dharwad list:

Karnatak Science College

JSS PU College, Basel Mission PU College

RLS PU College in Dharwad.

