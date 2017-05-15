Karnataka: Principal Secretary arrested in connection with Janthakal mining case

The Lokayukta Special Investigating team probing the Janthakal mining case arrested a senior IAS officer in Karnataka on Monday. Gangaram Bhaderia serving as Principal Secretary of Mujurai and stamping was arrested for his involvement in the irregularities of Janthakal Enterprises when he was commissioner of mines during H D Kumaraswamy's Chief Ministership.

Following the Supreme Court's order, the SIT registered cases against former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy and Dharam Singh while S M Krishna was exempted. The SIT also registered cases against as many as 11 serving and retired officers. All accused face charges of allowing mining in reserved forest areas in Ballari district. Gangaram Baderia had made official notings in 2007 when the renewal of mining leases was granted. The permission to lift the old dump in Holalkere taluk in Chitradurga district, belonging to Janthkal Enterprises, was processed in 2007. On August 23, 2007, through two notifications, the lease was renewed for 40 years, from 1985 to 2005 and from 2005 to 2025.

The arrest of the senior IAS officer is only an indication of what is to come for both Chief Ministers accused in the case. H D Kumaraswamy is likely to be summoned for questioning in the case. Gangaram Bhaderia who was arrested on Monday is expected to be produced before the court on Tuesday.

The SIT has filed cases against officials M Basappa Reddy, V Umesh, I Perumal, K S Manjunath, D S Ashwath, Jija Hari Singh, Mahendra Jain, K Srinivas, M Ramappa and Shankarlingaiah apart from Gangaram Bhaderia.

OneIndia News