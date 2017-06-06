Karnataka: Pregnant woman burnt alive for marrying Dalit

A 21-year-old pregnant Muslim woman was murdered by her family for marrying a Dalit man in Karnataka's Bijapur district. The couple who eloped returned to the village hoping that their families would accept them but what followed was the ugly face of honour killing. Banu's family thrashed her husband and stabbed her multiple times before setting her ablaze even as neighbours remained mute spectators.

Banu Begum a resident of Gundanakala village in the Bijapur district eloped with 24-year-old Sayabanna Sharnappa Konnur. The couple's relationship was not accepted by their families since Sayabanna belonged to the Dalit community. Unable to convince their families, the couple decided to flee home and get married. The duo registered the marriage at a sub registrar's office in Mundebihal, Karnataka. In January earlir this year, Banu's parents had dragged Sayabanna to the police station and demanded that a POCSO case be registered against him. He was, however, let off since there was no criminal violation that he had committed.

The couple that eloped later returned to the village on June 3. A pregnant Banu had hoped that her family would accept their marriage. To their shock, Banu's family attacked the couple. Her sisters and their husbands thrashed Sayabanna who had to run to the police station to get help.

By the time Sayabanna returned with the police, the family had stabbed Banu and burnt her alive. Neighbours are said to have locked themselves up inside their houses even as Banu cried for help. Four members of her family including her mother have been arrested while the police are on the lookout for her sisters.

OneIndia News