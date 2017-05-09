Karnataka: Petrol bunks to remain shut on Sundays starting May 14

At least 3,000 fuel stations will remain shut on Sundays in Karnataka starting May 14. Petrol dealers are all set to observe 'No Purchase Day' on May 10 and will not buy fuel from companies. Starting May 15 petrol bunks will work in single shifts between 9 AM and 6 PM

Miffed about the lack of a hike in dealer's commission, the Consortium of Indian Petroleum Dealers has decided to shut fuel stations on Sundays and work in single shift. The protest does not, however, have the backing of Karnataka State Federation of Petroleum Dealers. While dealer commission is the agenda behind the protest, dealers are shielding themselves under the garb of 'fuel conscious'.

At least 52,800 bunks across the country are expected to remain shut on Sundays but the Karnataka federation of petroleum dealers have confirmed that bunks in Karnataka will remain shut for sure.

On May 10, dealers will not purchase fuel causing losses to oil companies. A move that they claim to be aimed at saving fuel. "Inconveniencing public is not our idea. There will not be a shortage of fuel on May 10. We are only trying to make p for the losses that we have incurred over the years by shutting down bunks on Sundays," said Ravindranath, president of Bengaluru Petrol Dealers association.

The Karnataka federation of petroleum dealers has not extended support to the same. "At the All India Petroleum Dealers Association meeting held in New Delhi on May 6, it was unanimously decided that we should not resort to such protests," said H S Manjappa, the president of the federation.

The protesting associations have claimed that dealers across the country have been denied lakhs of rupees in commissions. The previous margins were set years ago and the same, they claim needs to be revised.

OneIndia News