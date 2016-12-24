Karnataka official will destroy evidence, ACB tells court

The anti corruption bureau on Saturday filed objections to the anticipatory bail petition moved by Chikkarayappa, a KAS officer who was raided by multiple agencies. The ACB in its objections filed before the Lokayukta special court said that the officer could destroy evidence.

The ACB alleged that huge amounts of unaccounted assets were found in possession of the government officer during raids by their team. The officer had been absconding and hence did not cooperate with investigations, the ACB said. The ACB also claimed that since serious charges of graft have been made against the officer, questioning him was a must and urged the court to deny him anticipatory bail.

The court while giving the petitioner time to file his reply, adjourned the matter to December 31. Another officer who was raided along with Chikkarayappa, Jayachandra is currently in CBI custody.

OneIndia News