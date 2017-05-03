A BJP MLC in Karnataka landed himself in an embarrassing situation after posting obscene pictures on a WhatsApp group. Belagavi MLC Mahantesh Kavatagimath posted PDF files containing pornographic material on a chat group that had journalists, bureaucrats and police officials as its members.

At least 50 PDF files containing obscene pictures of women were posted by the MLC at around 4.20 PM on Tuesday. Kavatagimath realised his mistake soon enough and switched off his mobile anticipating backlash. When questioned by media persons, the MLC said that the files were posted by mistake. Many group members quit the group immediately but not before they gave the MLC a piece of their minds.

Considered a 'decent politician', Kavatagimath was immediately removed from the group, said the group's administrator Mahaboob Makandar. The MLC is also the director of KLE society. It may be recalled that MLAs of the BJP were caught on camera watching porn inside the assembly and a Congress minister was caught scrolling through obscene pictures during a public event in Karnataka earlier.

The BJP MLC has apologised for posting obscene material on the WhatsApp group but maintained that it was a mistake and unintentional.

OneIndia News