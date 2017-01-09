Karnataka MLA's relatives thrash man for social media posts

A Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party MLA's relatives allegedly thrashed a man for social media posts against the legislator. Kagwad MLA and BJP leader Raju Kage's brother Shivanagonda Kage and daughter Trupti were caught on CCTV camera barging into the victim, Vivek Shetty's, residence and thrashing him and his family members on January 1. In a complaint to the police, Vivek has claimed that he was assaulted for criticising the MLA on his Facebook time line. Vivek is currently under treatment at a hospital with fractures and injuries.

The CCTV footage recovered from Vivek Shetty's residence shows a gang of lathi wielding people led by the MLA's relatives barging into his house. While the actual attack in not recorded on CCTV, the MLA's relatives have been clearly captured. The local police are currently investigating the case.

Vivek Shetty is said to be a former member of the BJP who was refused a ticket in the local body polls. He took to Facebook to criticise BJP and the local MLA. The police claim that the assault was a result of a derogatory message to the MLA's daughter, a charge that was vehemently denied by Vivek.

