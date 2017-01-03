Karnataka Minister Mahadeva Prasad dies of heart attack

The Karnataka State Minister for Cooperation H S Mahadeva Prasad passes away after suffering a heart attack. He was 58-year old. The minister was found dead at a resort in Chikkamagaluru. The Karnataka government has declared three-days state mourning and declared public holiday on Tuesday.

ಸಚಿವ ಮಹದೇವಪ್ರಸಾದ್ ನಿಧನದ ನಿಮಿತ್ತ ಇಂದು ರಾಜ್ಯದಲ್ಲಿ ಸಾರ್ವತ್ರಿಕ ರಜೆ ಘೋಷಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ. ಮೂರು ದಿನಗಳ ಕಾಲ ಶೋಕಾಚರಣೆಗೆ ನಿರ್ಧರಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ. — CM of Karnataka (@CMofKarnataka) January 3, 2017

Born on August 5 1958, Prasad was a five term MLA of the Congress party. He represented the Gundlupet constituency. He was initially part of the JD(S) following which he joined the Congress.

OneIndia News