Karnataka Minister Mahadeva Prasad dies of heart attack

The Karnataka State Minister for Cooperation H S Mahadeva Prasad passes away after suffering a heart attack. He was 58-year old. The minister was found dead at a resort in Chikkamagaluru. The Karnataka government has declared three-days state mourning and declared public holiday on Tuesday.
ಸಚಿವ ಮಹದೇವಪ್ರಸಾದ್ ನಿಧನದ ನಿಮಿತ್ತ ಇಂದು ರಾಜ್ಯದಲ್ಲಿ ಸಾರ್ವತ್ರಿಕ ರಜೆ ಘೋಷಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ. ಮೂರು ದಿನಗಳ ಕಾಲ ಶೋಕಾಚರಣೆಗೆ ನಿರ್ಧರಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ.
Born on August 5 1958, Prasad was a five term MLA of the Congress party. He represented the Gundlupet constituency. He was initially part of the JD(S) following which he joined the Congress.
OneIndia News