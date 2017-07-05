Karnataka MBBS Merit List 2017 released, how to check

The Karnataka MBBS Merit List 2017 has been announced. The merit list 2017 is created on the basis of the NEET scores. The conducting body- KEA has created the Karnataka MBBS 2017 merit list for candidates from Karnataka and comprises candidates who have cleared NEET 2017.

Candidates who qualified NEET can check here the Karnataka MBBS merit list 2017. Karnataka Examinations Authority has released the merit list of Karnataka MBBS 2017 for Karnataka MBBS admission 2017 to 85% state quota seats and the remaining to 15% All India quota seats. The Karnataka MBBS 2017 merit list comprises candidates details such as their NEET roll number, Name and their NEET All India Rank.

To check the Karnataka MBBS 2017 merit list you can visit this site:

OneIndia News