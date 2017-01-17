Karnataka: Lokayukta court summons former CM Kumaraswamy

The controversial mining company license issue is back to haunt former Karnataka chief minister and Janata Dal-Secular state president H D Kumaraswamy. The special lokayukta court on Tuesday issued summons to Kumaraswamy and his wife Anita to appear before the court on February 8. The summons came after the Supreme Court reversed the Karnataka HC order in September last year.

In a private complaint to the lokayukta, advocate Vinod Kumar had accused Kumaraswamy of misusing his office to renew mining licence to the firm for lifting one lakh metric tonne of iron ore and allotment of 80 acres of land to a private cooperative society. The Karnataka high court had quashed the proceedings initiated against the couple by the special lokayukta court in 2011 following which the complainant had approached the SC.

Allegations were related to renewal of mining lease to the Jantakal Mining Firm in alleged violation of norms. Allegations of irregularities in allotment of sites to Vishwabharathi Housing Cooperative Society, which had made a quid pro quo site allotment to Anita Kumaraswamy, during Kumaraswamy's tenure as chief minister in 2006 were also made in the complaint.

OneIndia News