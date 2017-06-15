Karnataka legislative council Chairman wins 'No confidence' motion against him

Karnataka's ruling party Congress on Thursday lost a trust vote against Legislative Council Chairman DH Shankaramurthy by one vote.

The Congress party which moved a motion seeking Chairman D H Shankarmurthy's ouster got 36 votes in favor of the motion and 37 votes against it. Hence, DH Shankaramurthy of BJP will continue as Chairman of the council. Vice-chairman Maritibbe Gowda allowed the 'No confidence' motion.

For the first time in the history of Karnataka legislative council, a permanent body comprising 75 members, a 'No confidence' motion was moved against the Chairman. In a surprising move, chairman allowed the motion against him.

Janata Dal (Secular), a regional party, had decided to support Shankarmurthy by issuing the whip to 13 MLC.

Thirty-three MLCs of the Congress party supported the motion after it was moved by party leader Revanna.

OneIndia News