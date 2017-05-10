Karnataka: K C Venugopal flooded with complaint against Chief Minister and KPCC chief

In his maiden visit to Karnataka after being appointed the in-charge general secretary, K C Venugopal has been flooded with complaints. Officer bearers, district presidents and committee heads along with workers have vented out their frustration in the form of complaints against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Karnataka Congress Chief Dr G Parameshwar.

Siddaramaiah's 'autocratic' style of functioning and Dr Parameshwar's unavailability for party workers seem to be the biggest grouse among Congress party workers. Most complaints were also accompanied by the worker's 'choice' or 'suggestion' for the post of the KPCC President. The newly appointed in-charge general secretary has assured Congressmen that all their concerns would be addressed but maintained that the issue of who becomes the next KPCC President was left to the high command. Venugopal is said to have told the workers that the need of the hour was to accept anyone that the high command appoints and work towards saving the party's AHINDA votes.

Complaints about Siddaramaiah's style of functioning

Many officer bearers and MLAs have expressed disappointment over Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's style of functioning. The one-upmanship in the party, the workers feel, was denting the party's image. Siddaramaiah's unwillingness to consider suggestions have been a major grouse against him. Party workers have accused him of misusing his closeness to senior leaders of the AICC to quell dissent. Many leaders held him responsible for the rebellion within the party and losing many leaders to other parties.

Requests have been made to K C Venugopal to appoint a 'strong', 'commanding' leader for the post of KPCC general secretary to stop Siddaramaiah from usurping all the control of the party. Venugopal has been requested to remind Siddaramaiah of 'collective leadership' that the party has been following and promote inclusiveness when it comes to decision making.

KPCC President's unavailability a concern

Juggling between two posts, one of the Karnataka Home Minister and another of Karnataka Congress Chief, Parameshwar has become unavailable for party workers, or so claim the complaints against him. Party workers have accused Parameshwar of refusing to fulfil duties as KPCC president. Workers have accused him of not being in office, meeting office bearers, promoting the party or engaging supporters. Even though Dinesh Gundu Rao has been appointed as the working president of the Congress party, Parameshwar continues to hold the post of president.

Favouritism, one-upmanship, lackadaisical, disconnect with workers are among many complaints raised against Parameshwar. Workers have pushed for him to be replaced at the earliest. Parameshwar, the Dalit face of the Congress has been the Karnataka unit chief consecutive terms.

In the process of collecting opinions, K C Venugopal has been gifted with a barrage of complaints. The outpour is only an indication of the team-wise, leader-wise differences in the party. Venugopal has asked workers and leaders alike to get their act together and stop the BJP from gaining a foothold in the 2018 assembly polls.

Unhappy with mere complaints, some workers and office bearers of the Congress intend to accompany Venugopal all the way to Delhi, if need be, to voice their concerns.

