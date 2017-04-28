Karnataka is most corrupt state in India, reveals survey

Karnataka earned the dubious distinction of being the most corrupt state in the country. A survey which covered 20 states found that Karnataka was followed by Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. The survey conducted by the Centre for Media Studies covered around 3,000 persons in both rural and urban areas.

The survey found that Himachal Pradesh, Kerala and Chhattisgarh were the least corrupt. Around one-third of the households experienced corruption in public services at least once during the last one year in comparison to about 53 per cent of households that admitted to paying bribes during a similar study in 2005, the survey found.

77 per cent of respondents in Karnataka said they experienced corruption in accessing public services. This is followed by Andhra Pradesh (74 per cent), Tamil Nadu (68 per cent), Maharashtra (57 per cent), Jammu and Kashmir (44 per cent) and Punjab (42 per cent).

In 2005, the most corrupt states were Bihar (74 per cent), Jammu and Kashmir (69 per cent) Odisha (60 per cent), Rajashthan (59 per cent) and Tamil Nadu (59 per cent).

The respondents felt that the level of corruption had decreased following the decision on demonetisation. Corruption in the public sector had decreased following this decision, the respondents also said. The survey found that the total bribe paid by households in the 20 states and 10 public services was Rs 6,350 crore in 2017. In the year 20105 the amount stood at Rs 20,500 crore.

Most corrupt states:

Karnataka

Andhra Pradesh

Tamil Nadu

Maharashtra

Jammu and Kashmir

Punjab.

Least corrupt:

Himachal Pradesh

Kerala

Chhattisgarh

