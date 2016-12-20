Karnataka is also part of India: State BJP leader slams Irani

Karnataka BJP strongman C T Ravi taunted Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani on Twitter after Kannada was not included in the list of languages that are compatible to newly launched app launch of eDhaga.

Smriti Irani as well as the twitter handle of the ministry was trolled for not including Kannada language in its list. Multiple tweets also tagged BJP Karnataka leaders and the unit's handle while slamming the union government for sidelining Karnataka's officials language. Ire was also vented out since Karnataka is one of the largest producer of silk and cotton.

Taking a cue from the anger that was building in Karnataka over Kannada not being added, C T Ravi took to twitter to remind Smriti Irani that 'Karnataka is also part of India'. While taunting the minister, he asked for eDhaga to be launched in Kannada at the earliest.

The tweet from C T Ravi however, came after many Kannadigas took to twitter to slam the BJP in the center as well as the BJP in Karnataka. Many were disgruntled about the union government sidelining Karnataka, the state where BJP made its gateway to the south.

The app was launched by the textiles ministry on Monday in Hindi, English and Telugu languages. The twitter handle of the ministry also updated that the app will soon be compatible with Tamil, Bengali, Odia, Urdu and Assamese.



OneIndia News