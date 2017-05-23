Karnataka: Hospital ceiling gives way, falls on newborn, mother

The cement plaster of the ceiling in a hospital in Kolar gave way falling on a newborn. A portion of the cement plaster in the maternity ward of Sri Narasimha Raja District Hospital fell on a two-day-old infant and new mother injuring them.

While the infant survived with injuries to the face and hands, the mother also sustained minor bruises. The newborn is being treated for injuries sustained after a portion of the ceiling came crashing down. Even as the ceiling is coming off bit by bit, at least 30 more newborns and new mothers continue to be accommodated in the same ward. While the bed under the spot where the ceiling gave way has been moved, families of patients fear that similar incident may take place yet again.

Marks on the walls of the ward made it evident that water had been seeping through. Rains have only worsened the situation and parts of the ceiling are now coming down. The hospital is funded by the World Bank and has a sanctioned capacity of 400 beds.

SNR hospital receives a grant from the National Rural Health Mission (NHRM) and generates most of its revenues from clinical fees and user charges. On an average 800 patients visit the hospital in the OPD department.

OneIndia News