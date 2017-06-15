Karnataka HC directs SIT not to arrest HD Kumaraswamy till next hearing

The Karnataka High Court on Thursday directed Special Investigation Team not to arrest former CM HD Kumaraswamy till next hearing in connection with Jantakal Mining case.

Kumaraswamy has been denied anticipatory bail by a special court in the Janthakal mining company case on June 13. The matter would come up before the special court on June 20, next Tuesday.

Son of Former prime minister HD Deve Gowda, Kumaraswamy, is accused of putting immense pressure on the then Commissioner of Mines, Gangaram Baderiya, to clear a file in favour of Janthakal mining firm in 2007, when he was the chief minister.

Baderiya, now the principal secretary (revenue), was arrested by the SIT on May 15 for allegedly allowing the firm to illegally lift one million tonnes of mined ore in Chitradurga based on forged documents.

Earlier, Kumaraswamy had accused the Congress government of targeting him ahead of 2018.

(With agency inputs)