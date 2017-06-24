Karnataka Governor accepts Parameshwara's resignation as Home Minister

Almost a month after he tendered his resignation as the Home Minister of Karnataka, G Parameshwara's resignation was accepted by the Governor. G Parameshwara quit from Siddaramaiah's cabinet after the Congress allowed him to continue as the President of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee.

Incidentally, despite Parameshwar submitting his resignation on June 1, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah forwarded the same to Governor VajuBhai Rudabhai Vala only on Friday evening. In less than 24 hours, Parameshwara's resignation has been accepted. The delay in sending the resignation for governor's approval has further fueled speculation of an early election in Karnataka.

Parameshwar was asked to step down from the Home Minister's after General Secretary of the Congress decided to allow him to continue as the KPCC president. After serving two terms as the state Congress chief, Parameshwar was given a third term keeping caste calculations ahead of 2018 elections in mind. The Congress is focusing on getting their Dalit vote bank consolidated and Parameshwar was the first choice after Kharge refused to take up the post.

With the announcement of a loan waiver and now timely submission of Parameshwara's resignation letter to the governor have strengthened rumours of an early poll in Karnataka. Congress is looking to call for polls in December when top brass of the BJP is busy with Gujarat elections.

OneIndia News