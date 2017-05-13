Karnataka Government transfers Anti-Corruption Bureau cop

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has been criticized for undue political interference in police transfers.

Written by:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

The Karnataka government shunted out a Superintendent of Police with Anti-Corruption Bureau (Vigilance), Bengaluru City, for carrying out raids on influential officers in the government.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah with Karnataka Police
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah with Karnataka Police

Superintendent of police (Vigilance) S Girish was transferred to administration wing in ACB. Dr. T. D. Pawar, IPS, Internal Security Division, was transferred with Immediate effect to the ACB (Vigilance). According to reports, S Girish, IPS, has served only nine months in the ACB.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah government has been criticized for undue political interference in police transfers. V Shashidhar of Akhila Karnataka Police Mahasangha had filed a complaint with Lokayukta against the Chief Minister for violating the Supreme Court's 2006 judgment in the Prakash Singh case, wherein state governments had been directed to constitute a Police Establishment Board to deal with transfers of cops.

In 2016, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had set up Anti-Corruption Bureau ruling out any threat to the institution of Lokayukta created under the Karnataka Lokayukta Act, 1984.

OneIndia News

Read more about:

anti corruption bureau, police, transfer, bengaluru, karnataka, chief minister, siddaramaiah

Other articles published on May 13, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...