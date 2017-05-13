Karnataka Government transfers Anti-Corruption Bureau cop

The Karnataka government shunted out a Superintendent of Police with Anti-Corruption Bureau (Vigilance), Bengaluru City, for carrying out raids on influential officers in the government.

Superintendent of police (Vigilance) S Girish was transferred to administration wing in ACB. Dr. T. D. Pawar, IPS, Internal Security Division, was transferred with Immediate effect to the ACB (Vigilance). According to reports, S Girish, IPS, has served only nine months in the ACB.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah government has been criticized for undue political interference in police transfers. V Shashidhar of Akhila Karnataka Police Mahasangha had filed a complaint with Lokayukta against the Chief Minister for violating the Supreme Court's 2006 judgment in the Prakash Singh case, wherein state governments had been directed to constitute a Police Establishment Board to deal with transfers of cops.

In 2016, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had set up Anti-Corruption Bureau ruling out any threat to the institution of Lokayukta created under the Karnataka Lokayukta Act, 1984.

