Karnataka government to provide free Wi-Fi in rural areas

The Karnataka cabinet approved a scheme to provide free Wi-Fi to rural areas in the state on Wednesday. With a special focus on students, the government is all set to enter an agreement with BSNL to provide free internet services to rural masses.

Karnataka state law minister, T B Jayachandra told media persons that the plan is to extend free Wi-Fi service to rural localities for the next three years.

"The state government has decided to provide free Wi-Fi in rural areas with the support of government-run BSNL. We plan to make an agreement with BSNL for a period of three years," he said.

The scheme is expected to cost the exchequer Rs 79.50 crore. The cabinet has approved the release of funds for the scheme. If the plan comes through, those in rural areas of Karnataka will have access to free Wi-Fi from 2017 to 2020.

The cabinet also approved the controversial RERA bill albeit with amendments. The cabinet also approved cloud seeding projects owing to disappointing monsoon witnessed in the state. Setting up seven super speciality hospitals across the state were also approved by the cabinet. Each of these hospitals will be constructed at a cost of Rs 35 crore.

Oneindia News