Karnataka Congress in-charge seeks list of pro-RSS faculty, ABVP sees red

Karnataka Congress in-charge general secretary K C Venugopal has a new task for Students wing of the Congress. He has sought a list of faculty members who support RSS and affiliated organisations including the ABVP and has assured to take action against them. The move is being deemed 'undemocratic' by the ABVP.

During a meeting with members of National Students Union of India on Wednesday, Venugopal was appraised about some lecturers in educational institutions supporting Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad and RSS ideologies. The Congress student wing complained that pro-RSS and ABVP faculty members and principals working in degree colleges in the state were partial towards members of NSUI.

During the meet, Venugopal stressed the importance of winning the youth's confidence and getting them to campaign for the Congress and increase vote base among students. Members of the NSUI, however, told Venugopal that their entry into certain colleges was restricted since the principals or faculty members backed ABVP. Acknowledging their issues, Venugopal has asked them to submit a list with names of faculties posing problems to them and supporting RSS ideology and affiliated organisations.

"The move is undemocratic. The law states that students should not protest against the government but student activism is not prohibited. Leave alone Venugopal, even the state, according to the law cannot stop the activities of a student body in educational institutions. This is just a way of targeting people lecturers," said Vinay Bidre, ABVP national general secretary.

While NSUI members denied any such list, Venugopal on Thursday told reporters that he had sought a list. He, however, maintained that he only sought a list of names of teachers who propagated political ideologies in college premises. He claimed that action should and will be initiated against faculty members indulging in politics on campuses.

OneIndia News