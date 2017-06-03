Karnataka Coast Guard launches operation to rescue flooded ship, 4 sailors rescued so far

The Indian Coast Guard on Saturday rushed to rescue a dredger, which was getting flooded, off Mangaluru coast.

Coast Guard Karnataka received a telephonic message from New Mangalore Port Trust regarding flooding in Barge Ibis at around 4.45 pm. Indian Coast Guard Ship (ICGS) Amartya, which was on patrol, was rushed to the operation to assist the distressed ship.

"At about 1645 hrs, Indian Coast Guard's Karnataka Headquarters received a message from New Mangalore Port control regarding grounding of barge Ibis South of Old port. The barge with 27 crew onboard was also reported flooding slowly. Reacting swiftly, Indian Coast Guard ship which was patrolling off Karnataka coast diverted to save precious life," a Coast Guard statement said.

Upon reaching the spot, ICGS Amartya lowered its Inflatable rubber boat and rescued four sailors. The inclement weather in the area is hampering the rescue operations.

Till 8 pm, Saturday, four sailors were rescued while the operation is still underway.

"Till last report, Indian Coast Guard had saved lives of four crew in challenging seas and dark hours. The rescue operation is still going on even though weather is making it extremely difficult," ICG statement added.

The barge was caught in high waves near ullal sea shore on Saturday evening.

"ICGS Amartya has been maintaining its position in area with continuous communication with Barge Ibis and intend to commence rescue operation by first light on 04 June 17," the statement said.

OneIndia News