Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's son accused of benami transactions

Son of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Dr Yathindra has been accused of illegal transactions. In a complaint filed with the income tax department, Varthur Kanaka Das has claimed that Dr Yathindra used his firm to make benami transactions worth crores. The complainant has demanded a thorough probe into the same.

Dr Yathindra, the former director of Matrix solutions private limited has been accused of indulging in benami transactions using different names and routeing money in the form of donations. The complainant also alleged that Yathindra continued to wholly own the company and controlled the shares.

"Properties worth hundreds of crores have been purchased in Mysuru, Mumbai and Dubai. Yathindra and his associates have gone on frequent foreign trips to transferring the money to off-shore accounts. From there the money has been routed back to India in the form of 'donations'. These donations have been deemed as contributions for the development of diagnostics centres in Bengaluru and Mumbai. This has to be probed under Benami Property Transaction Act, 1988," the complainant said.

The complaint has also demanded that a probe be carried out into the reason for the company's sudden growth. The complaint was filed on Monday. The complaint claimed that Dr Yathindra owned many diagnostic centres in Bengaluru and Mumbai. Yathindra is said to have resigned from the company in April 2016. His company had landed in a controversy after it was awarded the tender to run a path lab in a government hospital.

OneIndia News