Karnataka CET results 2017 today at 11 am

The Karnataka CET results 2017 will be announced today. The results are expected to be announced by 11 am. Results can be accessed on the official website. The CET results were postponed due to a delay in the announcement of the CBSE Class 12 results 2017.

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will officially announce the CET 2017 results on the official websites Kea.kar.nic.in and Karresults.nic.in today.

KEA officials said that if the CET results were announced before the CBSE and ICSE results then it would cause inconvenience to the students and it will be double work even for us. Considering this, we decided to wait for three days, the official had said.

As per KEA's schedule, document verification will begin from June 1. Had the KEA announced the CET results without waiting for CBSE and ICSE results, then it would have to allot separate CET rankings for CBSE and ICSE students later.

How to check Karnataka CET results 2017:

Log Kea.kar.nic.in or Karresults.nic.in

or Click on Karnataka Examinations Authority CET Results

Enter registration number

Submit

Download

Take a print out

OneIndia News