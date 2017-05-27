Karnataka CET results 2017 on May 30, COMED-K on May 29

The Karnataka CET results 2017 will be announced on May 30. Then date of the COMED-K Results 2017 will be announced on May 29. The CET results were postponed due to a delay in the announcement of the CBSE Class 12 results 2017.

Earlier this week, KEA had announced that the CET results would be declared on May 27. Now, they will be announced on May 30.

KEA officials said that if the CET results were announced before the CBSE and ICSE results then it would cause inconvenience to the students and it will be double work even for us. Considering this, we decided to wait for three days, the official had said.

As per KEA's schedule, document verification will begin from June 1. Had the KEA announced the CET results without waiting for CBSE and ICSE results, then it would have to allot separate CET rankings for CBSE and ICSE students later.

OneIndia News