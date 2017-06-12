Karnataka CET counseling 2017: Final allotment of seats on June 25

The Common Entrance Test of CET 2017 will be held ahead of the COMEDK counseling. This comes as a major relief for engineering seat aspirants. The decision comes in the wake of a request by the Higher Education Department to COMEDK authorities to postpone its dates so that CET counseling for the government and government-quota engineering seats in private colleges be held first before the COMEDK counselling.

This move is very crucial as the government quota seats are three times less expensive than COMEDK. Moreover those students who do not get through the CET route tend to opt for COMEDK seats.

The final allotment of seats through CET counseling is likely to be advanced to June 25 from June 27. COMEDK is yet to notify the final allotment date.

In a release, COMEDK said that the option entry process for candidates will begin on June 12. Mock allotment would be done on June 21. Similarly, option entry for architecture seats will be between June 17 and 23. The rank list would be done on June, while mock allotment would be made available on July 1.

In another development, engineering college managements on Friday signed the consensual agreement with the State government to not increase fees or change the seat matrix. Although engineering college managements sought a hike, the government declined it.

The fees for 45% government quota seats would be Rs. 55,000 and Rs. 49,500, while the fees for 30% of the COMEDK quota seats is fixed at a maximum of Rs. 1.21 lakh and Rs. 1.7 lakh.

