Karnataka CET 2017 seat matrix released, how to check

The Karnataka CET 2017 seat matrix has been released. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their result from the official website.

Karnataka CET 2017 was conducted on May 2 and 3, 2017.

The results were declared on May 30. The seat matrix has been released along with the fee structure on Wednesday evening. The marks allotment results will be available from June 24 while the "real allotment" results will be displayed from June 27.

How to check Karnataka CET 2017 seat matrix:

Go to kea.kar.nic.in

Follow the link to the CET portal which will be available on the main page.

Links will be displayed on the page

Check seat matrix and fee structure

Download

Take a printout

