Karnataka CET 2017: 2nd round counselling on July 11, check full schedule here

The second round of CET counselling which was delayed will now take place from July 11 onwards. It was delayed due to the announcement of fresh matrix dates. Officials in Karnataka said that the counselling date was fixed for July 4, will now take place on July 11.

There is a provision to modify, delete, reorder, options for candidates from 11am on July 11 to 11am on July 14. Results will be published on July 17, and students can start confirm their choices and download admission orders between July 18-July 20. Last date to report at colleges would be July 21 till 5:30pm. After completion of first round of seat allotment, all the unfilled, surrendered, fortified, cancelled and newly added seats will be offered in second round. All candidates who have entered choice 2-3 and those who have not been offered seat in first round will be eligible to participate in this round.

The KEA was waiting for a High Court decision on B Pharma seats. The court had passed an interim order, in response to a writ petition filed by the Karnataka Pharmacy College Management Association, to keep out B Pharma seats from the counselling process.

Many students want to opt for B Pharma and Ayush courses. Hence the KEA is likely to wait for those seats to become available during counselling.The 'option entry' for the second round was scheduled for Tuesday, and publication of the allotment for July 8.

Meanwhile those who took the NEET 2017 will have to register for counselling for MBBS seats between July 5 and 6. Officials of the KEA held a meeting on Monday and are likely to announce the schedule in two days.

Students who exercised 'choice 2' in the first round of CET counselling but wish to participate in NEET counselling may opt for 'choice 2' again in the second round.

By doing so, they will be able to hold on to their engineering seat until they know the results of the counselling for medical seats. The students will have to pay the fee when exercising 'choice 2' in the second round. If they get a medical seat before the third round of engineering counselling, the fee will be transferred to the allotted college.

