Karnataka cadre IAS officer found dead in Uttar Pradesh

A Karnataka cadre IAS officer Anurag Tewari was found dead in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday morning. A 2007 batch officer was a native of Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich and has discharged duties as the District Commissioner of Bidar in Karnataka.

The 35-year-old officer's body was found in Hazratganj in Uttar Pradesh. His identity was established following credentials recovered from his belongings. Officials said that Tewari's body was found near a guest house. Tewari's body was found with injuries to the chin, suspected to have been caused when he collapsed near the guest house. Officials claimed that a cardiac arrest may have led to his death. Detailed autopsy reports are, however, awaited.

Anurag Tewari was posted as the DC of Bidar in June 2015. The 2007 batch IAS officer was an electrical engineer from Lucknow University. He had served as Assistant Commissioner of Madhugiri, Deputy Commissioner of Kodagu and Deputy Secretary (Finance) in Bengaluru.

The IAS officer had been in the news for a tiff with Karnataka minister Umashree in 2015. The minister had pulled him up over farmer protests in Bidar. The video of the minister pulling up the IAS officer had made it to the headlines.

OneIndia News