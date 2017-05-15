Karnataka: Villagers save passengers from sinking bus

Passengers who were stranded in the bus were rescued using ropes

It was a close shave for at least 5 people when a bus they were travelling in got swept away by heavy currents of a flooded lake in Gadag of Karnataka. The video was the bus heading straight into a flooded pathway was captured by villagers who later helped passengers to safety.

Bus swept away by gushing waters

A bus ferrying passengers from Laxmeswara to Dodduru in Gadad was swept away by gushing waters en route. The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation's orange line bus was caught on camera being swept away by strong currents in a low lying area that was flooded.

Heavy rains flood water bodies

Gadag saw heavy rains on Sunday night. Overnight showers caused water bodies to overflow and flood pathways in between cutting off connectivity. The driver of the bus who hoped to brave the gushing waters was in for a shock when the bus started floating and being swept away. Passengers were heard shouting for help.

Ropes used to save passengers

While some eyewitnesses chose to capture the incident on cameras other found ways of helping the stranded passengers. At least five people were on board the bus that was fast floating away owing to the undercurrent. Locals used ropes to help stranded passengers shift to safety. Passengers were seen jumping off the windows with the help of the rope after which they were pulled to safety.

Bus was found kilometres away

The bus that was to ferry passengers between Laxmeswara and Dodduru was found kilometres away near a hill in Shirahatti. The bus is suspected to have drifted off towards a hill due to the current. The incident took place in Lakshmeshwar police station limits.

No casualties reported

Thanks to the presence of mind of the eyewitnesses, no casualties were reported in the incident. Everyone on board including the driver was rescued and pulled to drier grounds. Even as passengers were shifted to safety, the bus is said to have drifted away. The bus is said to have fallen into a ditch overflowing with water while attempting to pass through a flooded pathway.

Story first published: Monday, May 15, 2017, 14:00 [IST]
