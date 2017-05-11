Karnataka BJP's display of unity is a fail, Eshwarappa missing from meet

Despite intervention from central leaders and glorifying statements on unity, Karnataka BJP is a divided party and is making no efforts to conceal the same. In the very first press meet to slam the Congress post the BJP's state executive meet where leaders harped on unity, rebel leader K S Eshwarappa was missing.

Leader of opposition in the Council K S Eshwarappa gave the meet a miss while leader of opposition in assembly Jagadish Shettar was present. He also prepared the 'chargesheet' against the Congress government that was the agenda for the press meet.

B S Yeddyurappa was flanked by his coterie on the dias. BJP leaders Shobha Karandlaje, P C Mohan, Ashok, Ashwathnarayana were present for the very first attempt by the BJP to discredit the Congress government's performance post their state executive meet in Mysuru last week.

Despite promised made to national leadership that the state unit would work together, the same failed to translate on ground. K S Eshwarappa's absence from the meet only strengthened the fact that the Karnataka BJP continues to be a divided house.

'Congress sold dreams, burdened people'

Leaders of the BJP released a book on Congress's failure in Karnataka over the last four years. The BJP accused the ruling party of corruption, neglecting farmers and economically backward classes and looting the people in the name of 'bhagya schemes'. The BJP slammed the government for failing on the drought front, encouraging illegal sand mining and women safety.

OneIndia News