Karnataka BJP on Dalit appeasement mode, B S Yeddyurappa leads campaign

Is BJP on an overdrive?

Emulating party president Amit Shah, B S Yeddyurappa stopped for lunch at the residence of a Dalit leader. However, this visit turned into a controversy after news channel cameras caught food from the hotel being supplied. Yeddyurappa's office later clarified that the household fell short of food and had to make alternate arrangements for the huge number of people who had gathered. With these visits, garlanding of Ambedkar statues and holding talks with leaders of the Dalit community, Yeddyurappa hopes that the BJP will be able to make a dent in the Congress' perspectives when it comes to Dalit votes in Chitradurga and Tumkur.